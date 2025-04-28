Ministry of Finance organises awareness session for Emirati students in Washington

Washington DC [US], April 28 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Finance organised an awareness session at the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, bringing together a group of Emirati students studying in the United States, in conjunction with the launch of the UAE Global Cadres initiative, aimed at exploring training programmes and career opportunities in international financial organisations.

The session is part of the Ministry's efforts to invest in human capital and to prepare and empower national talent to take on roles within international financial institutions.

The gathering was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance; Azza Ali AlJassmi, Director of Government Communication; and Thuraiya Hamid AlHashmi, Director of International Financial Relations and Organisations.

Representatives from the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also participated, providing an overview of recruitment mechanisms and professional development opportunities at both institutions.

In his opening remarks, AlKhoori emphasised that the UAE Global Cadres initiative is a strategic project to build a generation of young Emiratis capable of representing the UAE in international financial institutions.

"Through this initiative, we aim to provide clear pathways for secondment, training, and employment in the world's leading financial organisations, enhancing the competence of our national talent and opening doors to influential leadership roles on the global stage," he said.

He added, "Your presence today reflects a spirit of initiative and ambition. We are confident in your ability to represent the UAE in positions of global influence, because investing in Emirati talent is the most valuable investmentand the UAE Global Cadres initiative is the gateway to that future."

Alia Al Suwaidi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, said, "At the UAE Embassy in Washington, we are keen to strengthen engagement with all Emirati students in the United States, and we seek to involve them in various initiatives and events organised by the Embassy. We believe in their vital role as ambassadors of our nation's values on the international stage.

These gatherings not only enrich their knowledge but also enable them to build professional networks that support their future careers and enhance the presence of Emirati talent in international organisations."

The session highlighted key training and professional development programmes offered by international financial institutions in which the UAE is involved. Students actively engaged in the discussion, raising questions about application processes, admission requirements, and the most sought-after specialisations in international financial organisations.

Participants also expressed interest in learning how to navigate multicultural work environments and pursue long-term career paths in the global arena.

Representatives from the World Bank Group and the IMF outlined prominent career opportunities and the pathways Emirati youth can follow to launch their international careers through specialised programmes.

These awareness sessions are the result of the UAE's expanding strategic relations with international financial organisations. They aim to support national talent in fields such as economics, finance, accounting, and international relationspreparing them to take on senior and executive roles within global institutions.

This session forms part of a series of awareness activities organised by the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in key capital cities that host international financial institutions.

The aim is to familiarise Emirati students with the required specialisations and the pathways to join these institutions. The initiative also contributes to the UAE government's efforts to prepare national talent through strategic programmes with both societal and global impact. (ANI/WAM)

