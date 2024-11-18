Ministry of Shipping and Waterways, ORF hosts Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue

New Delhi [India], November 18 : The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) will be co-hosting Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue, in New Delhi, India, from November 18-19.

This first-of-its-kind dialogue positions India as a hub for global maritime ideas. It aims to build pathways that will shape global maritime policy, emerging from the debates amongst stakeholders representing different cultures, contexts, aspirations, and ambitions at the forum, MoPSW and ORF said in a press release.

The Dialogue, hosted in partnership with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DP World, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Deutsches Schifffahrts Museum, will feature more than 160 participants from 60 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, a delegation of parliamentarians, senior officials and experts.

Ahead of the dialogue, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "Sagarmanthan is an attempt at celebrating the best available knowledge in the maritime sector from global experts with deep understanding, wisdom and insights on upcoming trends. As India's role as an important and key maritime player has increased manifold, especially since 2014 under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sagarmanthan serves as a premier platform for everyone to seek knowledge, share wisdom, chalk out pathways and set the course for maritime sector's collective journey onwards."

He added, "We, as humanity, are in a precarious situation with a moral responsibility towards our future generations through sustainable developmental efforts. At Sagarmanthan, during these two days of intense, sincere, and focused discussions, we hope to gather rich knowledge that will sharpen our wit and wisdom for better outcomes from our initiative and unlock potential from the Blue Economy. The Ministry aims to convert this maiden effort into an annual premier event to cherish the provoking ideas on maritime and to celebrate Bharat's tryst with knowledgea celebration which is thousands of years old. With Sagarmanthan, India aims to lead critical discussions on inclusive growth, sustainable practices, and resilient communities, fostering a shared vision for a thriving and sustainable blue economy aligned with 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'The World is One Family."

Meanwhile, Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said, "This forum reflects India's commitment to a resilient and sustainable maritime future, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. Together, we are setting the course for a blue economy that is inclusive, forward-looking, and prepared to meet the challenges of the future."

Dr Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation, emphasised, "As the world's future becomes increasingly linked to India, and as India's own future is anchored in the maritime domain, the country finds itself at a pivotal crossroads. India now has both the opportunity and the responsibility to shape the global maritime agenda through strategic partnerships. With its growing role in maritime governance, the need for a comprehensive ocean dialogue is more urgent than evera gap that the Sagarmanthan Dialogue seeks to bridge."

Notably, the Dialogue will commence with an Inaugural Session featuring Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India; Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation, India; Christos Stylianides, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Greece; Amzath Ahmed, Minister of State for Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Maldives; Maria Lorena Villaverde, National Representative for the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina; and TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, India.

This will be closely followed by Keynote Addresses by John Kayode Fayemi, President of the Forum of Regions of Africa, Nigeria; Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World; Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, India; and Signe Brudeset, Director General of the Regional Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway.

Participants will engage in critical conversations on topics such as the blue economy, maritime logistics, ports, shipping and waterways, critical minerals, diversified supply chains, the global maritime economy, and training and labour standards. Expert interventions from Nancy Karigithu, Special Envoy and Advisor on the Blue Economy, Executive Office of the President, Kenya; Lord Karan Bilimoria, Member of the House of Lords, United Kingdom; Mohamed Nasheed, Former President of the Maldives; Carl Bildt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden and Co-Chair, European Council on Foreign Relations, Sweden; Mehdi Jomaa, Former Prime Minister, Tunisia, Anna Maria Corazza Bildt, Former Member of the European Parliament, Sweden; Stella Alexia Mantzari, CEO of AS Marine Ltd., Greece; Tarun Kapoor, Advisor to Prime Minister; Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO and CFO, DP World; and Arjun Chowgule, President of the Indian Shipyards Association are scheduled.

Over two days, Sagarmanthan will act as a catalyst for engaging diverse stakeholders from policymaking ecosystems, helping inform perspectives on India, its ambitions, presence, and interests, and steering conversations on maritime issues of global relevance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor