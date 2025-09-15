Minneapolis Shooting: 4 Shot Near Lake Street Metro Transit Tower in Minnesota (Watch Video)

At least four people were injured in a shooting on Monday, September 15, near the East Lake Street metro transit tower and Interstate 35W in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in the US. Law enforcement authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the information, along with Minnesota State Troopers.

According to initial reports, two victims were found in the north tower of the Lake Street Transit Station, while two others were located nearby along the path to the Greenway in an injured condition.

Visuals From Spot

JUST IN: At least 4 people shot at or near Lake Street Metro Transit tower in south Minneapolis, Minnesota.pic.twitter.com/RsCekZ3iAA — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 15, 2025

Victims were given first aid at the scene before being transported to the nearby hospital. The severity of their injuries remains under review as authorities continue to gather information.