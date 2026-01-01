Minnesota Governor Tim Walz bows out of third-term race as welfare-fraud scandal deepens

Washington, DC [US], January 5 : Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Monday announced that he will not contest a third term in office, a decision that comes amid growing political pressure linked to a welfare-fraud scandal in the state, CNN reported.

In a statement announcing his decision, Walz said, "As I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all." Explaining his reasoning further, he added, "Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

Walz, who was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, spent the weekend speaking with friends and advisers about his political future. He also met Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar on Sunday as she considers a possible gubernatorial run, according to two people familiar with the discussions, CNN reported.

The announcement comes as a widening federal probe into an alleged large-scale fraud case in Minnesota complicated Walz's attempt to secure an unprecedented third term. Although Walz has not been accused of any wrongdoing, Republicans have sought to pin responsibility on him and other Democrats, alleging extensive misuse of taxpayer money.

Responding to those allegations, Walz said in his statement, "For the last several years, an organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of our state's generosity." He added, "And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of the crisis," CNN reported.

Minnesota officials have been given until January 9 to submit information to the Trump administration regarding federal child care funds provided to parents and care providers. The request is the latest development in a controversy that began with investigations into alleged theft of government funds during the Biden administration.

Walz also used his statement to criticise US President Donald Trump, accusing him of politicising the issue and targeting Minnesota's Somali community. "I won't mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies - in Washington, in St. Paul, and online - want to make our state a colder, meaner place," he said. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors."

Walz is expected to address the media later on Monday in St. Paul, Minnesota, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Klobuchar, who secured a fourth term in the US Senate in 2024, has earlier indicated interest in serving as governor. A former prosecutor, she currently holds a leadership position in the Senate and previously sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

