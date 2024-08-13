Minorities in Pakistan encounter safety challenges, HRCP working group calls for action

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : Minorities in Pakistan encounter numerous substantial challenges that affect their daily existence, safety, and prospects.

On National Minorities Day, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) urged the government to promptly tackle the increasing hate and violence against minorities through several key measures.

Further, it called for the enforcement of the 2014 Supreme Court ruling by creating an independent commission for minorities and protecting religious sites.

The Commission further announced the establishment of a National Interfaith Working Group, which includes leaders from various faiths, legal professionals, journalists, and human rights advocates.

The group also demanded a ban on hate speech and mob violence, with strict accountability for offenders and compensation for victims.

Additionally, they emphasized the need to regulate seminaries to prevent intolerance and to address the misuse of blasphemy laws in Parliament.

The demands included promoting equal citizenship through awareness campaigns, inclusive education, and the removal of discriminatory material from curricula; enforcing affirmative action in employment and political roles for minorities; criminalizing early marriages and forced conversions; and ensuring accurate census data with formal recognition of Buddhism.

The group urged the government to demonstrate a firm commitment to protecting minority rights

Open letter: HRCP working group demands immediate measures to protect minorities The rights of minorities to practice, profess and propagate their religion are protected under Articles 20 and 21 of the Constitution of Pakistan as fundamental rights, as well as upheld by the… — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) August 11, 2024

HRCP highlights that religious minorities, including Christians, Hindus, and Ahmadis, often encounter marginalization in employment and education, limiting their chances for advancement.

Similarly, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) reports widespread religious intolerance, marked by derogatory remarks and exclusionary practices.

The severe risks faced by these communities are underscored by targeted attacks that result in significant casualties. Mob violence, frequently provoked by false blasphemy accusations, exacerbates these dangers.

The case of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman who faced threats and legal struggles due to blasphemy charges, illustrates the severity of these issues.

The misuse of blasphemy laws is a major concern, with these laws often being used to target minorities or resolve personal disputes, as noted by the International Crisis Group, which highlights the frequent abuse of these laws leading to wrongful accusations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor