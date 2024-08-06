Minorities, their businesses, temples under attack at multiple locations in B'desh: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 6 Making a suo-moto statement in the Rajya Sabha on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed India's deep concern over the attacks on minorities, their businesses, and temples at "multiple locations" in the neighbouring country.

Jaishankar's remarks came a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and reached India following massive violence in Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh.

"Properties of individuals associated with the regime were torched across the country. What was particularly worrying was that minorities, their businesses, and temples also came under attack at multiple locations. The full extent of this is still not clear," the EAM said while detailing the events since August 4 when things took a "very serious turn" in Bangladesh.

Asserting that the Indian government remains in "regular touch" with the authorities in Dhaka, Jaishankar said that New Delhi expects the host government to provide required security protection to Indian establishments in Bangladesh besides ensuring the protection and well-being of the minorities.

Apprising the House about the recent developments pertaining to Bangladesh, the EAM highlighted that the India-Bangladesh relations have been "exceptionally close" for many decades and over many governments, and New Delhi is looking forward to "normal functioning" once the situation stabilises.

Terming it a "sensitive issue", he also sought the understanding and support of the House members with regard to an "important neighbour", on which, he said there has always been a "strong national consensus".

The EAM made it clear that concerns about the recent violence and instability in Bangladesh are shared across the political spectrum.

"Since the elections in January 2024, there has been considerable tension, deep divides, and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics. This underlying foundation aggravated a student agitation that started in June this year.

"There was growing violence, including attacks on public buildings and infrastructure, as well as traffic and rail obstructions. The violence continued through July. Throughout this period, we repeatedly counselled restraint and urged that the situation be diffused through dialogue," he said.

Jaishankar also told the House that similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom the Indian government remained in touch. However, despite the Supreme Court of Bangladesh's judgment on July 21, there was no let up in the public agitations.

"Various decisions and actions taken thereafter only exacerbated the situation. The agitation at this stage coalesced around a one-point agenda, i.e., Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should step down," the EAM said.

On Monday, the EAM said, the demonstrators converged in Dhaka despite the curfew.

"Our understanding is that after a meeting with the leaders of the security establishment, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apparently decided to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come, for the moment, to India. We simultaneously received a request for flight clearance from the Bangladesh authorities. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi," he added.

Maintaining that the situation in Bangladesh is "still evolving" with the country's Army chief speaking on Monday about assuming responsibility and constituting an interim government, Jaishankar said the Indian government is in "close and continuous touch" with the Indian community in Bangladesh through its diplomatic missions in the neighbouring country.

"There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9,000 are students. The bulk of the students, however, have already returned to India in July on the advice of the High Commission.

"In terms of our diplomatic presence, in addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, we have Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Sylhet. We expect that the host government will provide the required security protection for these establishments," he said.

Before ending his statement, the EAM assured the House that the government is also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities in Bangladesh.

"There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome that, but we will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order are visibly restored. Our border guarding forces have also been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation.

"In the last 24 hours, we have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka. This is the situation as of now. I seek the understanding and support of the House with regard to the sensitive issues concerning an important neighbour, on which there has always been a strong national consensus," he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar briefed an all-party meeting in the Parliament about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.

"Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," he posted on X after the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor