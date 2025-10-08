Minority rights body decries B'desh interim govt's actions against Durga Puja organisers

Dhaka, Oct 8 The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the interim government's recent announcement to initiate legal action against artists, priests, and organisers involved in making idols for 793 Durga Puja pandals across the country.

The announcement was made by Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. The artists face allegations of "hurting religious sentiments" during the recently concluded festival.

The minority rights body also raised an alarm over the subsequent filing of general diaries in various police stations and the initiation of state investigations.

Earlier, on October 5, the Home Advisor told reporters that investigations have begun into the alleged incidents of "attaching beards to faces of Asur" at 793 Durga Puja mandaps across the country this year.

A press statement from the central committee of the council said, "Such statements and initiatives from the current government could further encourage the ongoing violence by communal forces against the minority community. It could put the minority community at risk of various forms of harassment and oppression."

According to the minority rights body, in Bangladesh, artists involved in making idols have been using various forms as symbols of evil for decades, and this year was no exception.

It further stated that a remark by the Home Affairs Advisor before the start of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival for the Hindu community, was used as a tool by those involved in violence against minorities.

"Various human rights organisations protested against the Home Advisor's statement at that time," the rights body mentioned.

The council appealed to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and others to stop using the law as a "tool of oppression" against minorities by labelling them with a special tag.

At the same time, it also urged the non-communal, freethinking, and humanitarian social forces to be vocal against this at the local and national levels.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor