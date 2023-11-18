Mira Murati: Insight into the new interim CEO of OpenAI

In a surprising development, OpenAI revealed the dismissal of CEO Sam Altman on Friday. Stepping into the role as interim CEO is Mira Murati, aged 35, a pivotal figure recognized for her significant contribution to the development of ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot produced by the company.

Murati was born and raised in Albania to Albanian parents. When she was 16, she moved to Canada to attend Pearson College UWC. She went on to study mechanical engineering at the Ivy League Dartmouth College in the US. During her days as an undergraduate, she built a hybrid race car for her senior project, according to the New York Times.

In her role as Chief Technology Officer at OpenAI, Murati has spearheaded the teams behind groundbreaking projects, including DALL-E, an AI with the ability to generate art based on textual prompts. Additionally, she played a pivotal role in overseeing ChatGPT, the AI chatbot recognized for its humanlike responses to intricate queries.

Having joined OpenAI in 2018 as the Vice President of AI and Partnerships, Mira Murati's career trajectory within the organization soared. In 2020, she ascended to the role of Senior Vice President overseeing research, product, and partnerships. By 2022, she assumed the position of OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Murati said she is honored and humbled to step into the leadership role at the company following the ouster of Sam Altman, according to a memo she sent to staff reviewed by news agency Bloomberg.

The company revealed in a blog post on Friday that OpenAI's board no longer has confidence in Altman's ability to lead the organisation. The post said that Altman's departure came after "a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

Altman's departure is surprising given his role as a prominent figure in the AI revolution and a key influencer in shaping the industry. Since the introduction of ChatGPT, major tech companies have strived to compete with OpenAI, and world leaders have sought Altman's insights and investments.