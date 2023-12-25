Miranda Kerr flaunts baby bump in festive red dress

Los Angeles, Dec 25 Miranda Kerr, who is pregnant with her fourth child, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her holiday celebrations on Instagram.

Her post included a photo of her posing by a Christmas tree with her hand resting on her baby bump, reports People magazine.

She was dressed for the festive occasion in a red form-fitting dress with shiny embellishments on the straps. "'Tis the season (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

As per People, she also shared a look at her Christmas table, decorated with boughs of holly, candles and embroidered cloth napkins tied with green ribbons. Another image showed Kerr posing by the table with a group of women.

The carousel also included a snap of stockings featuring the names of her three sons. Kerr is mom to Hart, 5, and Myles, 4, with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. She also shares Flynn, 12, with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

Kerr announced her latest pregnancy on Snapchat in September. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned a photo of herself posing in a white cropped blouse and jeans, with her hand cradling her belly. Alongside a second photo, she added: "And it's a boy.”

She also posted a cute shot of four pairs of white Nike sneakers lined up on the floor. Each pair had a wooden block in front of them with the number of the child they belong to, including a tiny set of kicks for her baby on the way. "#boymom", she captioned the photo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor