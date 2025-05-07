"Missile strikes at Bhawalpur, Kotli and Muzzafarabad," says Pakistan Army, claims counter strike launched

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 : Pakistan claimed to have launched counter strikes following Indian missile attacks onterror targets inside Pakistan. Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said, "All of our air force jets are airborne."

"Pakistan will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing," he added as quoted by Geo News.

Pakistan's military formally confirmed the missile strikes by India on the three cities. During his press conference, Lt Gen Chaudhry stated, "Some time ago from now, India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air."

Chaudhry confirmed that damage assessments were ongoing and that further details would be released in due course. News agency, Reuters reported loud explosions just after midnight near Muzaffarabad in PoJK, followed by a citywide blackout.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have been intensifying since the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen. India has blamed Pakistan for the incident. Islamabad has denied involvement and offered to participate in an independent and credible investigation.

Earlier, India's Ministry of Defence announced the launch of "Operation Sindoor," a series of targeted strikes on what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, nine sites were targeted with precision. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution." The operation was described as a direct response to the "barbaric" Pahalgam attack. A detailed briefing is expected later.

The Indian Army, in a post on X, declared: "Justice is served. Jai Hind!" An earlier post read: Ready to strike, trained to win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor