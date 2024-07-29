Missing Cambodian military chopper found: Defence spokesperson

Phnom Penh, July 29 A Cambodian military helicopter, which went missing on July 12, was found in the Cardamom Mountains on Monday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defence said.

The search and rescue operations for the helicopter were hampered by poor weather and other obstacles, Xinhua news agency reported.

During a training flight, the chopper had lost contact with the Air Force headquarters while flying over the densely forested Cardamon Mountain range in Pursat and Koh Kong provinces.

The accident happened due to bad weather and units had been searching since the morning of July 13.

