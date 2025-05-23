"Mission to unite world in India's fight against terrorism and expose Pakistan," all party delegation member Dr. Hemang Joshi

Tokyo [Japan] May 23 : BJP MP Dr. Hemang Joshi, part of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, stated on Friday that the delegation's mission is to unite the global community in India's fight against terrorism and to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on the world stage.

Dr. Joshi said about their visit to Japan, "From India, the all-party delegation has come here with a mission. The mission is to unite the world in India's fight against terrorism and to expose the terror sponsored by Pakistan, in front of the world. Yesterday was our first day in Japan, and it was very fruitful. We held productive discussions with Japan's former Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister, and prominent think tanks. I am pleased to note that they unequivocally support India's operations against terrorism, condemning terrorism in all its forms and endorsing our zero-tolerance policy."

He added, "This morning, we hosted a breakfast meeting with diplomats from over 21 countries, including representatives from Mexico, Greece, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. Their response was positive, and they expressed solidarity with India's efforts to combat terrorism."

On Thursday, Sanjay Jha appealed to all world leaders to side with India against Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism. Jha, while talking to ANI, said that the delegation is there to raise awareness of Operation Sindoor.

"Pakistan is a state sponsor of terrorism. One must differentiate between terrorists and the terrorist sponsor, which is the state that promotes them, funds them, and gives them training. This is known, but we must make it clear that after the Pahalgam terror attack, India's stance is to wipe off the terror sponsors. Now people from all over the world should gather to eliminate this source from which terrorists are located," he said.

Prior to this, Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, briefed the All-Party delegation, where he noted that after the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Japan was the first country to respond. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated that India's unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism, as seen in Operation Sindoor, will be highlighted in all engagements.

In a separate key meeting, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan, for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Their discussions covered advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror.

Misri also met Hiroyuki Namazu, Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, Government of Japan. They exchanged views on India-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest.

