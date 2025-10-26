Mississippi: Teacher Loses Job on First Day for Filming Students Without Consent

A substitute teacher in Mississippi lost her job on her very first working day after she uploaded a TikTok video showing students in the classroom without obtaining permission from their parents. The incident drew widespread criticism because the video included inappropriate commentary about one of the students, which many social media users found unprofessional and concerning. The teacher was identified as 24-year-old Miata Borders by a report published in the Daily Mail. Her actions raised immediate alarm among school authorities and parents, resulting in disciplinary action shortly after the footage surfaced online and began circulating across social media platforms.

Borders had been appointed as a substitute instructor at Lake Cormorant High School in DeSoto County and recorded clips from her workday on October 17. Lake Cormorant is a community in northern Mississippi, and the school district was quick to respond once the posts gained attention. In the TikTok video, she placed her feet on the teacher’s desk, shared clips of her outfit in school, and captured students on camera. Most troubling were remarks she made while filming minors, which some interpreted as suggestive. DeSoto County Schools confirmed that she was removed from the substitute teacher list immediately.

The content of the video sparked outrage, especially a segment featuring a student wearing a red skirt, red shoes, and holding pom poms. Borders commented on the student in a way that viewers found disturbing and inappropriate for an educator. She continued addressing students in casual and questionable language, leading to further backlash in the comments section. The video also showed her saying that she allowed students to do whatever they wanted instead of focusing on schoolwork. Her demeanor and gestures, including leaning back with her feet on school property, were widely perceived as disrespectful, fueling more criticism online.

As the recordings spread rapidly across TikTok, X, and Reddit, negative reactions escalated. Many social media users accused her of highly unprofessional behavior, with some calling her comments toward minors unacceptable and even labeling them as predatory. Others pointed out that schools require explicit parental consent before any student photos or videos are posted publicly. Viewers expressed concern that the children appeared uncomfortable being filmed. Former colleagues and parents emphasized that such conduct violates student privacy and classroom ethics. The district reiterated that the teacher would not be invited back, highlighting the seriousness of safeguarding students in educational environments.