Mobile services suspended across Pakistan for election day

Islamabad, Feb 8 Mobile services have been "temporarily" suspended across Pakistan on election day due to security threats, Interior Ministry said.

The ministry in a statement said that the security measures are "essential" to maintain law and order and to deal with "potential threats", The Express Tribune reported.

There was no prior warning that mobile services would be suspended.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, a day earlier, assured that internet services will not be suspended, The Express Tribune reported.

Addressing mediapersons, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said that he found out through the media that internet services have been suspended as "security matters have deteriorated".

There have been two terrorist attacks in Balochistan, resulting in multiple deaths, he said. Therefore, law and order agencies have decided to shut down mobile services, The Express Tribune reported.

He emphasised that the mobile services and internet suspension "do not affect the ECP's system" as it is not internet dependent.

Sultan said the commission can only give its recommendations to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. However, it should not interfere with their decisions. "Will not give orders to restore mobile or internet services," the CEC said.

