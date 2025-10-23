Mobile signal spillover, ICPs among 7 key issues discussed at India-Bhutan border security talks

New Delhi [India], October 23 : India and Bhutan discussed mobile signal spillover, the future roadmap for Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), and the maintenance of boundary pillars among seven key issues at the recently held 14th India-Bhutan meeting on bilateral security and border management.

Facilitation of cross-border movement and capacity-building support for Bhutan's police forces also featured prominently in the talks held from October 16-17 in Bhutan's capital, Thimphu.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "Both sides expressed satisfaction over the cordial and constructive discussions and reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards ensuring a safe, secure, and prosperous border region."

Reiterating the long-standing friendship between the two nations, India and Bhutan also agreed to deepen cooperation across both traditional and emerging areas.

The MHA said the partnership, grounded in shared geography, culture, and strong people-to-people ties, "continues to stand as a model for regional collaboration."

The Indian delegation was led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

India's delegation included officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Land Ports Authority of India, the Department of Telecommunications, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Survey of India, and Customs, as well as representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The last such meeting between the two countries was held in 2019.

Earlier on October 5, in a swift and coordinated response to severe flooding in Bhutan, the Indian Army on Sunday successfully carried out a high-risk rescue operation, airlifting stranded civilians to safety from the Phuentsholing area, according to a press release by the Indian Army.

Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, incessant rainfall led to the swelling of the Torsa River, inundating vast areas across West Bengal and Bhutan.

Responding swiftly to an emergency evacuation request on October 5, the Indian Army launched two helicopters from Sevoke Road Aviation Base to undertake a critical rescue mission in the Phuentsholing area of Bhutan, the release stated.

Braving marginal weather and low visibility, Army Aviation pilots conducted aerial reconnaissance before skillfully landing in challenging terrain to evacuate stranded civilians to safety.

