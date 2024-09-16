M.O.D UAE triumphs in finale of AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Dubai [UAE], September 16 (ANI/WAM): The AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).

The event drew elite athletes from across the globe, offering a strong display of skill and determination.

The final day of the tournament welcomed professional athletes competing in the purple, brown, and black belt divisions, with M.O.D UAE taking the top spot, Commando Group securing second place, and Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

This year's championship witnessed a remarkable surge in participation, with a 50 percent increase in professional competitors compared to last year. These athletes competed intensely for crucial ranking points and the opportunity to qualify for the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, praised the high calibre of competition in the professional division, underscoring the significance of the event on the international stage.

"This championship has provided a premier platform for the finest professional athletes in the black, brown, and purple belt divisions to showcase their talents and compete for a place on the podium," Al Dhaheri said.

"This tournament is not just a sporting event; it reflects the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation's vision to grow and elevate the sport both locally and internationally. It plays a key role in boosting the athletes' rankings and improving their performances, both for seasoned professionals and emerging talent. It also supports the Federation's mission to build a solid foundation of champions capable of competing on the global stage," Al Dhaheri added.

Masilva Noza, coach of M.O.D Academy, remarked, "This tournament truly stands out due to the fierce level of competition, particularly with black belt athletes from various countries showcasing their skills. It offers professionals a valuable opportunity to implement new strategies and test their techniques against highly seasoned opponents on the mat."

"There's no doubt that this championship opens up new pathways for growth, giving athletes the chance to enhance their international rankings and sharpen their readiness for major upcoming competitions. That's why we entered over 150 male and female athletes, ensuring we gained the maximum advantage from this prestigious event," Noza continued.

Emirati champion Khalid Al Shehhi, a black belt holder from Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, expressed his excitement after winning gold in the 62kg professional category. "The competition today was incredibly tough, as I faced highly skilled and experienced opponents. This tournament is an unforgettable experience for meit has helped me raise my game, test my abilities, and prepare for upcoming international competitions, particularly the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Greece and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship," Al Shehhi said.

This year's championship also saw numerous athletes earning new belts over the past year, demonstrating their continued progress and determination to enhance their skills, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Brazilian athlete Jefferson Alves Jotio, competing for the first time as a black belt, described the championship as an excellent opportunity to test his abilities against some of the world's best athletes. "The competition was intense, requiring us to be in top physical and mental shape. I am proud to have competed here and look forward to applying what I've learned in future competitions," Jotio said.

Pablo Castodia, also from Brazil, participated for the first time in the brown belt category, having won the gold medal in the 85kg purple belt category in last year's edition. "This championship marks a significant milestone in my career. I prepared well for it, especially since it is one of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro events, which I always strive to participate in across its various editions. I am pleased to have won the gold medal for the second consecutive year, this time in the brown belt category," Castodia said.

As the third and final day of competition came to an end, the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-Jitsu Championship left a strong mark on the global sporting scene, showcasing Abu Dhabi's capability to host world-class tournaments of the highest standards. All eyes now turn to the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, where even more thrilling bouts and remarkable achievements are eagerly anticipated. (ANI/WAM)

