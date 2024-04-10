"Modi Ki Guarantee works outside India as well": Jaishankar

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 : Highlighting the evacuation operations carried out for the safety of Indians across world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment (Modi Ki Guarantee), extending beyond India's borders.

EAM Jaishankar emphasised the reliability of the Indian government's support for its citizens, whether they encounter crises abroad or face challenges like those witnessed in Ukraine, Israel, or Sudan.

"In my capacity as the Minister of External Affairs, I can affirm that Modi Ki Guarantee also works beyond our borders, wherever our citizens or even our compatriots find themselves trapped," said Jaishankar speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday.

"People who go abroad for employment or as tourists, or students going for studies, they also have full confidence that Modi's India, as it is today, will always stand by them. If any problem arises anywhere, we are there for them," the EAM added.

During a Lok Sabha session in December last year, Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS MEA), V Muraleedharan, elucidated on the significant evacuation missions undertaken over the years. These operations, including Operation Dev Shakti in 2021, when 669 people (including 206 Afghans, including members of the Afghan Hindu/Sikh minority) were evacuated from Afghanistan.

In 2022, under "Operation Ganga" in Ukraine during Russia's invasion, as many as 18,282 Indians were evacuated, Muraleedharan said in a reply at Lok Sabha. The MoS MEA also stated that in 2023, under Operation Kaveri, a total of 4,097 people (including 136 foreign nationals) were evacuated. As many as 1,343 people including 14 OCI card holders and 20 foreign nationals were also evacuated by India during Israel-Hamas war in 2023.

Meanwhile, at the press conferred in Bikaner, the External Affairs Minister reaffirmed India's stance on buying oil from Russia, noting that petrol prices were lower because New Delhi had courage to purchase oil from Moscow.

Jaishankar continued, "When we talk about Ukraine, if today the price of petrol is lower, it's because we had the courage to buy oil from Russia. If there are other matters related to security or the respect earned by Modi ji during the COVID times, it's because of his diplomacy that Indians stranded in the Gulf region returned home safely."

Earlier this month, during an interaction in Gujarat, the EAM had said that PM Modi gave clear instructions to keep the interest of Indian consumers in priority despite external pressure against purchasing Russian oil.

He also said that India kept the interest of its consumers on priority while purchasing Russian oil, despite external pressure.

"As people know, there was a lot of pressure on us not to buy oil from Ukraine. If we had not purchased oil from Russia, we would had to purchase from Gulf nations. It would have increased the oil prices. What you are getting at Rs 100 would have cost Rs 125," Jaishankar said.

"I was asked how was I able to keep such a clear position despite so much pressure. I was able to because I had very clear instructions from the Prime Minister. I was told that to keep the interest of Indian consumers a priority," he added.

