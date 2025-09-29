"Modi, you are a winner," says Jokoryu Takayuki, Japanese Sumo wrestler

Tokyo [Japan], September 29 : Japanese Sumo Wrestler Jokoryu Takayuki greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and performed the Shiomaki ritual to ward off evil spirits and strengthen him, the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) said in a post on X.

As part of 'Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada,' Jokoryu Takayuki, the youngest Japanese Sumo wrestler, performed the famous Shiomaki ritual in the Sumo wrestling ring in Tokyo, throwing salt as part of the ceremony. According to the IMF, the ritual, deeply rooted in Shinto beliefs, serves both spiritual purification and the purpose of warding off evil spirits.

"Modi; you are a winner; I am also a winner. We both win battles," said Jokoryu Takayuki while extending his greetings.

The IMF noted that the Shiomaki ritual was organised as part of the Vishwa Sewa Pakhwada in Japan. While performing the ritual, Jokoryu Takayuki wished Prime Minister Modi in Japanese, saying, "Tanjoubi Omedetou - Modi" (Happy Birthday Modi).

He also stated, "That I look forward to seeing even more great things from you in the future. Keep up the great work."

Back in India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching a nationwide Service Fortnight, or Sewa Pakhwada, beginning today on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday. The initiative will continue until October 2, which marks the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

According to the party, the campaign reflects the Prime Minister's long-standing emphasis on public service and social reform, a focus he carried forward from his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to his role as the country's leader.

From September 17 until Gandhi Jayanti, the BJP, in coordination with central and state governments, will conduct a wide range of welfare and awareness programmes.

The Sewa Pakhwada activities are designed to reach every section of society, with programmes centred on government welfare delivery to the poor, cleanliness drives, improved water access, and environmental protection. The initiative will also highlight flagship welfare schemes, sustainability campaigns, and outreach to marginalised groups, aligning with the Prime Minister's belief that politics should serve people, especially the underprivileged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor