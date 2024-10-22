Modon launches phase one of Maysan freehold development on Reem Island

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Modon has launched Maysan, a high-end freehold residential development located on Reem Island. The first phase of the project features two districts: Mayar and Thoraya. Covering over 600,000 square metres, the design of the project is inspired by boutique-style inside/outside living.

The first district, Mayar, consists of 132 stacked maisonettes, a new concept in Abu Dhabi, blending natural surroundings with modern living. These spaces are designed to create a vibrant community, providing diverse and memorable experiences.

Inspired by contemporary gallery elegance, the maisonettes cater to a variety of needs, including large families, investors, and individuals seeking apartment living in a resort-style development. The four-storey maisonettes are located in a gated community featuring a spacious spine park with scenic walking trails.

The second district, Thoraya, combines contemporary design with a sense of community. Its 184 townhouses, made with elegant materials, are located within a secure, private entrance. The district will include communal gardens, children's play areas, and a gym, providing a balance between relaxation and recreational activities.

Maysan is designed to appeal to families, professionals, investors, and expatriates. It will offer a range of lifestyle amenities, including a community centre, beach access, and park access. A green spine connects the community, promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said, "At Modon, we aim to deliver communities that enrich the lives of our residents and contribute to the long-term growth and prosperity of Abu Dhabi. This development contributes to the UAE capital's standing as a pioneering model of urban development. With Maysan, we are setting a new benchmark for future communities with a focus on quality of life."

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said, "We are delighted to launch the first phase of Maysan, which represents our commitment to creating vibrant, well-designed developments that meet residents' needs. Maysan offers convenience, luxury, comfort, and well-being in line with our commitment to Abu Dhabi's vision of building vibrant communities."

The next phases of Maysan will include villas, park district villas, and beach residences. These spacious homes, with efficient layouts and an enhanced facade, will range from three to five bedrooms. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor