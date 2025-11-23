MoFA announces full readiness ahead of winter holiday season, launches 'From the UAE, We Travel' campaign

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced the launch of the "From the UAE, We Travel" campaign in preparation for the winter holiday season and in conjunction with the school break in the UAE, which extends from 8th December 2025 to 4th January 2026.

The initiative comes as part of MoFA's proactive efforts to promote a culture of conscious and safe travel for all travelers from the UAE during this period, reaffirming its full readiness to provide support, care, and immediate response around the clock through an integrated system of innovative digital services developed to meet the needs of various segments of society.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the launch of the "From the UAE, We Travel" campaign reflects the directives of the wise leadership, which places all members of society at the forefront of national priorities and is committed to ensuring that support and care extend to every individual both inside and outside the UAE.

He added that, in line with this approach, MoFA continues, through its strategic plans, to develop and deliver a comprehensive suite of services and guidelines for travelers, taking into account various travel requirements and keeping pace with updates related to international destinations, thereby strengthening the readiness of its direct support and rapid response system around the clock, particularly during peak travel periods when the number of travelers increases significantly.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges those planning to travel during the winter holiday period to review real-time travel advisories through MoFA's website or smart app, verify that passports are valid for at least six months, and ensure that accompanying travelers obtain required visas well in advance.

MoFA also stresses the importance of reviewing entry requirements and the latest updates issued for each country, securing international health insurance that covers the full duration of the trip, complying with local laws and traffic regulations in the destination country, keeping electronic copies of official documents and storing originals securely in accommodation, and using reputable global booking agencies for flights, hotels, and car rentals.

MoFA also advises travelers to monitor alerts issued by authorities in the destination country, especially during crises and emergency situations, and to avoid wearing valuable or rare personal items, particularly in crowded places and gatherings.

MoFA further calls on UAE nationals to register themselves and their families in the Twajudi service via its website, smart app, or WhatsApp channel, and to save the number of the emergency hotline dedicated for UAE nationals abroad, 0097180024, available 24/7 to provide support and assistance when needed.

The Ministry indicated that it also provides the UAE Traveler Services Card, which includes a QR code and can be obtained when departing from UAE airports, offering quick and immediate access to a number of services designed specifically for UAE nationals. These include the issuance of a Return Document within 30 minutes in cases of lost, damaged, or expired passports, or for newborns; the Travel Requirements by Destination Page, an interactive platform updated in real time that provides essential information and travel tips for each country; and a dedicated page featuring all 2025 entry requirement updates for countries worldwide.

In parallel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides a suite of consular services for UAE Golden Visa holders, in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security. These services include the issuance of a Return Document within 30 minutes if a UAE Golden Visa holder loses or damages their passport while abroad; a dedicated hotline at 0097124931133, available 24/7 to respond to inquiries and provide support; urgent assistance in emergencies, crises, and evacuation operations; facilitation of procedures for repatriation and burial inside the UAE in the event of the death of a UAE Golden Visa holder abroad; and support services for family members of the deceased. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor