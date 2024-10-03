MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of El Salvador

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 3 (ANI/WAM): Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of Gerardo Perez, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE.

He wished the new Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador success in the performance of his duties and emphasised the UAE's keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and El Salvador in all fields.

The newly appointed Ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (ANI/WAM)

