Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities launches Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage initiative

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 24 (ANI/WAM): The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) has launched the Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of Emirati heritage and linking it to principles of cultural and social sustainability.

The project is part of the university's strategy to support efforts to protect national identity across generations, in line with the UAE's vision of preserving its authenticity and solidifying its civilizational heritage.

The initiative includes a series of events and interactive programmes designed to enable students to explore and deeply understand the essence of Emirati national identity.

Among the activities included are workshops on the Emirati coffee tradition (Sana' al-Qahwa), where students learn the customs of preparing and serving coffee, a core aspect of Emirati culture that reflects values of hospitality and connection.

Additionally, the university organises a training programme on the art of falconry, a symbol of strength and courage, to revive this traditional sport and pass its knowledge and skills to new generations.

Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, said that the Authentic Identity and Sustainable Heritage initiative represents the university's steadfast commitment to preserving the components of national identity, aligning with the UAE wise leadership's vision of achieving a balance between the nation's civilisational progress and pride in its authentic roots.

The initiative also aims to bolster efforts toward cultural sustainability by empowering young people to understand their role in preserving heritage and passing it on to future generations.

He emphasised that the programmes launched initiative aim to transform national identity from a mere concept into a living, continuous experience. The programmes emphasise the authenticity of Emirati heritage while linking it to sustainability principles for students. They also contribute to strengthening efforts to preserve Emirati identity and culture.

Al Dhaheri affirmed that the university's various initiatives to promote national identity align with the leadership's vision of solidifying heritage elements and fostering pride in them. This goes hand in hand with enhancing the UAE's position as one of the most advanced nations globally, playing a positive role in cultural dialogue and promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and shared coexistence. (ANI/WAM)

