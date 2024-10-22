Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors and businessmen at his Majlis at Zabeel Palace

Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said today that the UAE continues to reinforce its status as a global economic hub, driven by a strong partnership between the public and private sectors.

This collaboration has established the UAE as a model for sustainable economic growth and a leader in multiple sectors.

Speaking during a meeting with dignitaries, investors, businessmen and senior government officials at his Majlis at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, he attributed this success to the visionary leadership of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said that Mohamed bin Zayed's forward-thinking approach focuses on enhancing human well-being, innovation, creativity and prosperity within a dynamic framework that adapts to change and ensures continued progress.

The Vice President highlighted the need for collective efforts from all sectors of society to drive the UAE's comprehensive development and solidify its leadership across various fields. He highlighted that a productive partnership between the public and private sectors is crucial for sustaining progress, achieving shared objectives, and ensuring a promising future for upcoming generations.

He noted that the exemplary partnership between the public and private sectors has led to the UAE achieving top rankings in global competitiveness indices. He also highlighted that these successes are aligned with the broader goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world's top three urban economies.

He stated that continuously enhancing Dubai's business environment by raising competitiveness and transparency is crucial to ensuring it remains a preferred destination for investors.

He further said that Dubai is committed to being a distinctive model for a future-ready economy and a key global and regional investment destination that plays a significant role in driving the digital economy. He stressed that expanding the digital economy, adopting advanced technologies and strengthening Dubai's digital infrastructure are vital for enhancing the international competitiveness of various local sectors.

During the meeting, he engaged with attendees on a range of topics related to Dubai's development journey and the collaboration between its public and private sectors.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and a number of dignitaries, ministers, and directors general of government departments in Dubai.

On the sidelines of the meeting, he attended a lecture by Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, titled "Plant the Emirates: Continuing the Legacy of Zayed." The lecture highlighted the national programme 'Plant the Emirates', launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative continues the legacy of the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who famously said, "Give me agriculture, and I will guarantee you civilisation." (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor