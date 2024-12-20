MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

Dubai [UAE], December 20 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the National School Health Screening Guideline in partnership with health, education, and social authorities to identify health or developmental conditions among students from kindergarten to grade 12, enabling early intervention and support.

The guideline aims to unify student healthcare efforts and build a reliable national database of screening results by standardising school health examinations across the country, ultimately advancing community health and enhancing the quality of life for present and future generations.

Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Public Health Sector, attended the launch event in Dubai alongside ministry officials and representatives from health, educational, and social organisations across the UAE.

The National School Health Screening Guideline offers a nationwide framework for health professionals to deliver preventive health services in a standardised manner, following a unified approach and a clear timeline. Additionally, the guide features an awareness series tailored to the diverse needs of students at different age levels, aimed at enhancing their health literacy.

The guide outlines the detailed steps for the early detection of health and developmental conditions in students. This includes conducting annual school health examinations, updating each student's medical history, and assessing growth indicators such as height, weight, and body mass index. It also includes vision screening and a review of vaccination status, with updates made according to the national immunisation programme.

Additionally, the guideline features specialised examinations, including comprehensive physical assessments, scoliosis detection, hearing screening, dental health checks, psychological and behavioural health evaluations, as well as the monitoring of smoking habits among students over the age of ten, to provide necessary medical advice.

Dr. Al Rand emphasised that the guideline demonstrates MoHAP's commitment to implementing international best practices in school healthcare. "Leveraging advanced capabilities, the Ministry seeks to establish a national database of health screening results for public and private school students, in line with the standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). Our latest initiative will contribute to achieving sustainable development goals and aligns with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, aiming to prepare future generations with optimal health and readiness and build a sustainable future."

He further stated that the UAE government prioritises children and adolescents in all development policies, recognising that investing in their health is an investment in the nation's future. As part of this vision, the Ministry is leading national efforts to promote the public health of school students, ensuring access to preventive and integrated healthcare. "We are committed to constantly developing and upgrading scientific guides for school health screenings, in close collaboration with all strategic partners nationwide."

For her part, Dr. Suad Al Awar, Head of the Family Health Department at the Ministry, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts among all health, education, and social authorities across the country to prioritise the health of school students, recognising that this age group forms a critical part of childhood.

She also noted national programmes, like the National Programme to Combat Obesity and the National Immunisation Programme, play a key role in supporting these efforts and ensuring the well-being of students. (ANI/WAM)

