Mohit Chauhan: ‘Hum Mile The Jahan’ is for 2 different generations

Mumbai, Dec 13 Veteran playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Matargashti’ and ‘Tum Ho’, has said that his upcoming song ‘Hum Mile The Jahan’ has been made for two different generations.

The song, composed by Rajib-Mona, penned by Ravi Basnet and crooned by Mohit, celebrates young romance and the feeling of love at first sight.

The song boasts of serene lyrics that warm our hearts and sublime music.

The music video of the song is picturised in Kashmir, and exudes the look and feel of a timeless romance novel.

Telling the story of two young hearts falling head over heels for each other, the music video features Nitanshi Goel and Mrinal Dutt.

Talking about the song, Mohit said: “Young love is a sweet, innocent and happy feeling. To be able to weave these emotions in a song is very special. ‘Hum Mile The Jahan’ is crafted in such a way that it will be cherished by today’s generation as well as the old school crowd. It has the best of both worlds. I had a memorable time bringing this tune to life, and look forward to 14th December and the audience enjoying this melody."

‘Hum Mile The Jahan’, will be released under the label of II Music on December 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor