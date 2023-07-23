Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Mumbai, July 23 Actor Mohit Dagga, who is known for his work in ‘Bhaskar Bharti’, ‘Aise Karo Naa Vidaa’, ‘Bairi Piya’, ‘Ek Mutthi Aasmaan’ and ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, is currently essaying the role of Ashok in the popular television show ‘Doosri Maa’. The actor has shared that for him nothing surpasses open and honest communication with his children, on the occasion of Parents’ Day on Sunday.

The actor said that navigating the complexities of contemporary parenting while striving to be a positive influence and role model for his daughter can present formidable challenges for him as a parent but he finds great fulfilment in this journey with his daughter.

He said, “At home, I consciously foster a nurturing environment where the demonstration of appropriateness, respect, honesty, kindness, and tolerance holds greater efficacy than simply dictating what my daughter, Ashwika, should or shouldn't do.”

The actor further mentioned that to cultivate and foster a better human being in his daughter, he encourages acts of selflessness without expecting rewards and emphasises the importance of expressing gratitude.

“However, above all else, I firmly believe that open and honest communication is the cornerstone of any successful relationship. As such, I endeavour to establish a friendship with Ashwika before assuming the role of a parent, allowing me to gain a deeper understanding of her world,” he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ started as the story of a woman, Yashoda (the character is played by Neha Joshi living in Uttar Pradesh with her husband Ashok (played by Mohit Dagga), two daughters, and in-laws.

Her happy, peaceful family life comes to a screeching halt when she and Ashok unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child, Krishna, played by Aayudh Bhanushali. The show completed its 100 episode run back in February this year.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

