MoHRE applauds private sector’s commitment, social responsibility as Midday Break ends

Dubai [UAE], September 18 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that most of the private sector establishments have complied with the ban on working outdoors or under direct sunlight (Midday Break) between 12:30 and 15:00, from 15th June to 15th September 2023.

MoHRE revealed that only 96 establishments violated the ban, adding that more than 113,000 field visits were conducted to establishments for the purposes of inspection and raising awareness about the importance of the ban for the safety of workers.

The Midday Work Ban is a key pillar of the occupational health and safety system in the UAE labour market, aimed at providing a safe environment for workers, protecting them from injuries caused by exposure to the sun and high temperatures during the summer months.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said, “This confirms their commitment to achieving the highest standards of competitiveness and social responsibility, affirming that occupational health and safety principles are deeply entrenched in the UAE labour market.”

He applauded government and private entities that collaborated with the Ministry during the Midday Work Ban, including those who supported the initiative to provide 356 rest stations equipped with basic services for delivery drivers around the country.

Al Nassi has also commended members of the community who supported the Midday Break by launching initiatives to support workers and appreciating their dedication and efforts, distributing cold beverages, as well as by reporting cases of violation of the ban to MoHRE.

“The Midday Break comes in line with the Ministry’s efforts to enhance the leadership and attractiveness of the UAE labour market by implementing the best practices for occupational health and safety, all the while striving to enhance the wellbeing of workers. The ban has proven its role in increasing productivity, reducing injuries, and stabilising labour relations,'' he added. (ANI/WAM)

