Mohsin Dawar blames Islamabad for crisis in Waziristan, demands end to militarised policies

Peshawar [Pakistan], July 10 : Mohsin Dawar, Central Chairman of the National Democratic Movement (NDM) and former Member of Pakistan's National Assembly, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating security situation in North and South Waziristan, accusing the Pakistani state of fuelling instability through deliberate militarised policies and geopolitical manoeuvring.

In a video statement released amidst ongoing Pashtun protests in South Waziristan, Dawar launched a scathing attack on the military establishment and intelligence agencies, claiming they have long used militant groups, especially the Taliban, as strategic assets.

He alleged that following the US-Taliban Doha Agreement, the Pakistani military deliberately facilitated the relocation of Taliban elements into Waziristan and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to serve broader regional ambitions.

"After the Doha deal, Afghanistan was handed over to the Taliban, and in its succession, they were also settled across Pakistan. They will be used again in future proxy wars," he warned.

Dawar stated that the ongoing unrest is not a result of governance failure but of calculated state policy.

"This is not an intelligence failure, it is a strategic choice," he said. "You have a plan. You have a war contract. And you intend to use our land again."

He also revealed disturbing details of a past meeting with military leadership during the early stages of Taliban resettlement, quoting a conversation with General Faiz Hameed, then Corps Commander of Peshawar:

"I still remember General Faiz saying, 'We are negotiating only because we are forced to, one of our comrades is being martyred daily.' I replied, 'If you're going to do this, increase it to ten,' and that's what happened."

According to Dawar, the state's threats to tribal elders, warning of military operations unless "conditions improved" within three days, were unjust and unrealistic.

"Why are you putting the burden of your failed policies on ordinary citizens, on people who have nothing to do with your proxy wars?" he asked.

He highlighted the continued resistance of Pashtun communities to militant groups, citing mass protests and demonstrations across Waziristan in recent years.

"There hasn't been a street or neighbourhood in Waziristan where people haven't protested against terrorism," Dawar noted. "We have consistently opposed these elements, yet the state continues to arm them."

Calling for a complete overhaul of Pakistan's national security doctrine, Dawar demanded civilian control over security affairs and transparency regarding the state's historical ties with militant networks.

"Peace in Waziristan will not come through force," he declared. "It requires a change in intentions, accountability for past decisions, and meaningful governance rooted in civilian empowerment."

His remarks come amid rising public anger and growing mobilisation in the tribal belt, where local populations continue to demand justice, security, and an end to decades of state-driven conflict.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor