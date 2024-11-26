Moldova eyes deeper education ties with India, explores joint research and student exchange

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi (India), November 26 : Moldova is looking to strengthen and diversify its education partnership with India, focusing on attracting Indian students and fostering collaborative research across diverse fields, said the country's Education Minister Dan Percium here on Tuesday.

Percuim also highlighted that Moldovan universities could consider the possibility of setting up off-shore campuses in India over the long term.

On his first visit to India, Percium held discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other academic representatives.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Percium outlined Moldova's ambitions in education sector, emphasising its commitment to offering high-quality, affordable, and safe higher education opportunities for Indian students.

"This is our first visit to India, and it's a very important one. Moldova offers a modern and safe environment for students, coupled with quality and affordability in higher education. We currently host around 3,000 Indian students, primarily in our medical universities, and are keen to diversify this by adding technical courses like software engineering and business management," Percium said.

The Moldovan delegation explored possibilities for joint programs, student exchanges, and research collaborations. Discussions also revolved around creating opportunities for Moldovan students to study in India and gain practical experience through internships.

Highlighting Moldova's long-term vision, Percium added, "The current focus is on attracting Indian students. However, in the mid to long term, we can consider establishing Moldovan university campuses in India. This is still in the early stages, but this first visit has been highly productive. As the momentum builds, more opportunities will materialize."

Percium also detailed plans for collaboration, stating, "We envision programs where students spend part of their studies in Moldova, part in India, and perhaps even in a third European country. Such initiatives can provide students with diverse cultural and practical experiences, including internships to develop international skills."

He also pointed out Moldova's access to extensive European research networks and funding, which could complement Indian universities' expertise. "By working together, we can establish joint research funds and access larger European resources. Moldova's traditional strengths, such as veterinary medicine and winemaking, can also find a place in collaborative efforts," he added.

Percium is accompanied by four Moldovian university representatives. The delegation included: Victoria Belous, representing State Pedagogical University; Vladimir Dolghii, Deputy Director, Moldova State University; Nina Putuntean, Head of the International Relations Office, Moldova Technical University; and Tatiana Gaugash, Head of Marketing Department at Academy of Economic Studies.

Victoria Belous, representing the State Pedagogical University, shared that her university is keen to collaborate with Indian universities, not only in attracting students but also in areas like faculty exchange, teacher training, and research

"We represent one of the oldest universities in Moldova, with over 80 years of experience. Our university offers innovative programs in fields such as animation, arts, and psychology, along with eight faculties, including one dedicated to languages," she said.

"We are keen to collaborate with Indian universities, not only in attracting students but also in areas like faculty exchange, teacher training, and research," Belous noted.

Meanwhile, Nina Putuntean, Head of the International Relations Office at Moldova Technical University, highlighted the university's focus on fostering international collaborations. "We are here to promote the internationalisation of our university, not only by attracting students but also by enhancing research cooperation. Exchange programs for students and staff, as well as joint research projects, are our priorities," she said.

Putuntean also emphasised the importance of step-by-step progress in building relationships with Indian universities. "We are taking a phased approach, starting with joint research and academic exchanges, and will continue to strengthen these collaborations to benefit both countries," she said.

