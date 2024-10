Moldova holds presidential election, EU membership referendum

Bucharest, Oct 20 Moldovan voters went to the polls Sunday for the country's presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union (EU).

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova said on Sunday in a press release that 2,219 polling stations are open to an estimated 3.3 million voters from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. local time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The polls will be monitored by 2,061 observers, including 1,277 national observers and 784 international observers, according to the CEC.

Under the country's constitution, a candidate must win an absolute majority to be elected as president; otherwise, the two candidates with the most votes proceed to a runoff.

Besides choosing a president, voters will also vote in a referendum on whether the goal of joining the EU should be enshrined in the country's constitution.

"Our vote in the referendum will determine our fate for many decades to come," said Maia Sandu, the incumbent Moldovan president seeking a second term in office.

Since her election in 2020, Sandu has steered Moldova towards greater alignment with the EU. She led the country to achieve EU candidate country status in 2022. In June 2024, formal accession negotiations were launched.

