Moldova's Deputy PM Mihail Popsoi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, who is on his first official visit to India on Monday, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Rajghat.

He also signed the visitors book at Rajghat.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Remembering Gandhian values of truth, non-violence and peace. Deputy PM and FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today."

Remembering Gandhian values of truth, non-violence and peace. Deputy PM and FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova 🇲🇩 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today. pic.twitter.com/rwqqM8zHTG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 16, 2024

Popsoi arrived in Delhi on Sunday. Welcoming Popsoi in India, Randhir Jaiswal on X wrote, "Warm welcome to Deputy PM & FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova on his first official visit to India." "His visit will deepen India-Moldova bilateral ties and foster a stronger partnership," the post added.

The Modlovian minister and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in India yesterday. In his speech, the EAM thanked Moldova for providing crucial help during 'Operation Ganga' in evacuating Indian students and also expressed confidence in the growth of ties between the two countries.

In his speech, Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy serves as a significant milestone in the relationship between India and Moldova.

"Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy. Whether it's a mission opening here or one of our embassies or consulates opening abroad, I see that as a reflection of India's growing engagement with the world", he said.

Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy is a statement of a deeper relationship with Moldova and reflects the shared commitment of the two nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. He noted that India and Moldova have supported each other on the global stage in multilateral institutions and international challenges like climate change and sustainable development.

Jaishankar and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister signed the declaration of intent on Migration and Mobility in the national capital yesterday.

"Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi. Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Moldova also joined the International Solar Alliance, Randhir Jaiswal announced today. The agreement was signed between Jaishankar and Popsoi.

"Moldova joins the International Solar Alliance (ISA)! Moldova signed the ISA Framework Agreement. We welcome Moldova joining global efforts to promote clean energy and sustainability through the ISA platform," Jaiswal posted on X.

In a press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India and Moldova share friendly and cordial relations. The two countries cooperate effectively on matters of mutual interest in multilateral fora. Regular exchanges between both sides reflect the strengthening of bilateral ties. The Indian community in Moldova, including students, acts as a living bridge, fostering strong people-to-people connections between the two nations."

