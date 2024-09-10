Moment PM Modi said he speaks directly to God, we knew we had "blown him apart": Rahul Gandhi

Washington DC [US], September 10 : Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said the moment the Prime Minister claimed that he can "speak directly to God," the Congress party knew that he has been "blown apart."

He further said that Prime Minister Modi didn't face any political adversity for years while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India, but suddenly the 'idea' collapsed.

The Congress leader was interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, on Monday (local time).

"Halfway through the campaign, Modi didn't think that he was near 300-400 seats...We were getting information from regular sources, some of the intelligence agencies...it was very clear. There was this internal thing going on in the Prime Minister that I could see...he (PM Modi) was in Gujarat for many years, never faced adversity, and became Prime Minister of India. And suddenly, this idea started to crack," Rahul Gandhi said,

"We knew when he said that I speak directly to God. We knew that there we had blown him apart...We saw it as a psychological collapse," he added.

The LoP Lok Sabha further said that the 'coalition' that brought PM Modi to power has "collapsed."

"The coalition that brought Narendra Modi to power has collapsed...The idea that Narendra Modi is running the government for the people of India, is gone, now the idea has been replaced...that there is a huge nexus between the government and two or three large businesses, and the OBCs and Dalits are being taken for a ride," he said.

Referring to the freezing of the Congress party's bank accounts by the Income Tax Department, Rahul Gandhi said the party didn't have an answer to how will they fight the elections, but ended up "destroying" the idea of Modi.

He further claimed that today Prime Minister Modi is "psychologically trapped" and can't come to terms of the election results.

"I was watching the elections, and there was a point when we sat down with the treasurer, who said, 'Look, your bank accounts are frozen. How are you supposed to fight an election if your bank accounts are frozen?' We really didn't have an answer then," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Yet the Congress Party fought the election and essentially destroyed the idea of Modi. You can see this because, when you watch the Prime Minister in Parliament now, he's psychologically trapped. He cannot come to terms with it; he cannot understand how this has happened," he added.

Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to the US, will be in Washington for two days. Earlier in the day, he addressed the Indian diaspora in Virginia.

Gandhi, who arrived in Dallas on Sunday, also interacted with students and teachers at the University of Texas. He also addressed the members of the Indian diaspora in Dallas.

The Congress leader called the Indian diaspora in the US a 'vital bridge' between two nations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor