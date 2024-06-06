"Momentous Occasion": PM Modi congratulates Mexico's first woman President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mexico's first President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, and said that it is a momentous occassion for the country's people.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to @Claudiashein, Mexico's first woman President-elect! This is a momentous occasion for the people of Mexico and a tribute to the great leadership of President @lopezobrador_as well."

"Looking forward to continued collaboration and shared progress," he added.

Climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, was elected as the first woman to be elected as President of Mexico after the June 2 elections. She will also be the first Jewish leader of Jewish heritage to hold the office.

Sheinbaum (61) received nearly 58 per cent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Mexican electoral office, as per a report by The Politico.

After expressing gratitude to the voters for their support, Sheinbaum called it a historical moment. Sheinbaum stated, "For the first time in 200 years of the Republic, I will become the first woman president of Mexico."She said, "We have achieved a plural, diverse and democratic Mexico," Politico reported.

She further said, "Although many Mexicans do not fully agree with our project, we will have to walk in peace and harmony to continue building a fair and more prosperous Mexico."

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had also congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic presidential win as Mexico's first woman to lead the country's government.

Biden said in a statement on Monday, "I congratulate Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first woman President of Mexico."

"I look forward to working closely with President-elect Sheinbaum in the spirit of partnership and friendship that reflects the enduring bonds between our two countries. "I expressed our commitment to advancing the values and interests of both our nations to the benefit of our peoples," he added.

Following this, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken too congratulated Sheinbaum.

"Congratulations to @Claudiashein on her election as Mexico's next president. We look forward to working with her administration to deepen a key partnership. Cooperation on security, trade, investment, and migration is vital to the shared prosperity of the people of the Americas," Blinken wrote on X.

