Monday-Thursday to see partly cloudy, cloudy weather with rainfall possibility: NCM

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 5 (ANI/WAM): The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the weather from Monday to Thursday to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country with a chance of rainfall over some areas, especially Eastward and Southward with intervals.

In its latest forecast, the NCM said that, during this period, the country is affected by the extension of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country over the surface from the south and upper-level pressure systems from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the country.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate and fresh at times, blowing from the southeast to northeast, becoming northwesterly at times, with convective clouds causing blowing dust and sand, which would reduce horizontal visibility.

Seas will see light to moderate waves in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate, becoming rough at times on Tuesday in the Oman Sea.

The centre said it is monitoring the situation around the clock and will continue providing updates. (ANI/WAM)

