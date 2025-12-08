"Money trains have not stopped": Donald Trump Jr warns his father may abandon Ukraine over stalled peace

Doha [Qatar], December 8 : Donald Trump Jr, who does not hold an official position in the administration of US President Donald Trump, issued a sharp warning on the Russia-Ukraine conflict during remarks at the Doha Forum, suggesting Donald Trump could abandon Ukraine if Kyiv does not pursue peace with Moscow.

Trump Jr attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of extending the war to remain in power. He argued that Zelenskyy has little chance of winning another election and claimed the conflict continues while wealthy elites have already left the country.

According to Trump Jr, "The corrupt elites have all moved to Monaco leaving the 'peasants' in the country to fight the war."

He insisted Zelenskyy's standing in Western circles has been exaggerated, saying, "Because of the war, and because he's one of the great marketers of all times, Zelenskyy became a borderline deity, especially to the left, where he could do no wrong, he was beyond reproach."

When asked whether Donald Trump would pull back support from Ukraine, Trump Jr replied, "I think he may," and highlighted what he sees as unpredictability in his father's approach.

"What's good about my father, and what's unique about my father, is you don't know what he's going to do," he said. "The fact that he's not predictable ... forces everyone to actually deal in an intellectually honest capacity."

He also described a visit to Monaco, recounting, "This summer I was in Monaco with my beautiful girlfriend, we were driving around the city, and on a typical day 50% of the supercars Bugatti, Ferrari, that's all were on Ukrainian plates. Do we really think that all this was honestly earned in Ukraine?"

Trump Jr argued there is little motivation to stop the conflict because, as he put it, "the money trains have not stopped," and he claimed public sentiment in the United States is turning against continued aid.

"Americans have no appetite for writing blank checks for Ukraine or EU," he said, adding that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is no longer a major concern for many Republicans, despite the official stance of the party.

