Mongolia: Democratic Party member assassinated amid parliamentary election campaign

Ulan Bator, June 16 A member of Mongolia's Democratic Party was killed amid the ongoing campaign for the country's regular parliamentary elections, the country's National Police Agency (NPA) announced on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the chairman of the Democratic Party's Committee of Sant Soum (administrative subdivision) in the central province of Uvurkhangai was beaten to death by a man on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the NPA.

The attacker is reportedly an election campaigner for another party, according to the police.

With a population of 3.5 million, Mongolia has set June 28 as the date for its next parliamentary elections for the State Great Khural, the country's unicameral Parliament.

The Asian country's General Election Commission has registered 1,294 candidates from 19 political parties, two coalitions, and 42 independents for the parliamentary elections.

According to the law on the elections of the State Great Khural, the election campaign, which started on June 10, is expected to halt 24 hours before polling.

