Mongolia observes International Translation Day

Ulan Bator, Sep 30 Mongolia marked 'International Translation Day' by hosting its inaugural national congress of Translators on Monday.

Under the auspices of President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, the event was co-organised by the Office of the President, the National University of Mongolia, and the state-run news agency Montsame.

Hundreds of representatives from Mongolia's translation industry attended the conference at the State House in Ulan Bator, the capital of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conference aimed to recognise translation professionals, evaluate challenges within the industry, assess translator skills and quality standards, discuss trends in international electronic and AI translation and examine the country's development in translation. Organisers also sought to outline solutions and future goals for human resource policies in the translation sector.

In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) officially designated September 30 as 'International Translation Day' to highlight the vital role of professional translation in fostering global connections.

