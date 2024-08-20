Mongolia, Slovenia sign cooperation documents

Ulan Bator, Aug 20 Mongolia and Slovenia on Tuesday signed several cooperation documents aimed at bolstering bilateral relations.

The documents, signed in the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator, include a joint declaration between Mongolia and Slovenia, as well as memorandums of understanding on cooperation in tourism, forestry, trade, and industry, Xinhua news agency reported.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar, who arrived in Ulan Bator on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.

This state visit marks the first by a Slovenian President to Mongolia since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1993.

The Slovenian President is also expected to participate in the World Women's Forum, scheduled to be held in Ulan Bator from Thursday to Friday. She will also participate in the Mongolia-Slovenia Business Forum, and the "Forest, Sustainability, Women" Program.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia Battsetseg Batmunkh, Ambassador of Slovenia to Mongolia Alenka Suhadolnik and other officials greeted Slovenian President Pirc Musar, her husband Ales Musar, and the Slovenian delegation at the Chinggis Khaan International Airport of Mongolia.

During the state visit, the President of Mongolia and his Slovenian counterpart will hold official talks and a press briefing.

The 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mongolia and Slovenia was celebrated in 2023.

