Mongolian President arrives in Delhi, accorded guard of honour

New Delhi [India], October 13 : Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day State Visit. He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that President Ukhnaa was accorded a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Reinforcing the deep civilizational bonds between our countries. President Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa of Mongolia has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and ceremonial welcome at the airport. Warmly received by MoS Civil Aviation Mr. Murlidhar Mohol."

At the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, President Ukhnaa is visiting India from October 13 to 16, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

President Ukhnaa will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives. This will be Ukhnaa's first visit to India in his capacity as Head of State of Mongolia, as per MEA.

During the visit, Rashtrapatiji will meet with President Ukhnaa and host a banquet in his honour. President Ukhnaa will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and review the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are expected to call on the visiting dignitary.

Diplomatic relations between India and Mongolia were established in 1955. Over the past seven decades, the two countries have developed a close and multifaceted partnership, anchored in shared cultural and spiritual links and democratic values. The partnership spans across sectors such as defence and security, parliamentary exchanges, development partnership, energy, mining, information technology, education, healthcare, and cultural cooperation, the MEA statement said.

The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Mongolia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the strategic partnership, and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

