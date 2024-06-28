Mongolian President casts vote in parliamentary elections, urges active public participation

Ulan Bator, June 28 Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh cast his vote in the regular parliamentary elections here on Friday, emphasising the importance of active voter participation.

"Establishing a parliament requires everyone's efforts. Therefore, it is important not to neglect voting in the parliamentary elections," Khurelsukh told media after casting his vote, urging citizens to actively go cast their votes.

According to the General Election Commission (GEC), the voter turnout in the elections of the State Great Khural, the country's parliament, amounted to over 20 per cent by 11:40 a.m. local time on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mongolian people are participating in their ninth parliamentary elections since the first one held in 1992, the president said, adding that the elections feature the largest number of participating parties, coalitions, and independent candidates to date.

A total of 1,341 candidates from 19 political parties and two coalitions, as well as 42 independents, are competing for 126 seats in the parliamentary elections, said the GEC.

The commission revised that Mongolia, with a population of 3.5 million, has 2,063,924 eligible voters registered this year. Voters can cast their ballots at 2,198 polling stations across nine districts of the national capital, Ulan Bator, and all 21 provinces of the country from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

In May 2023, the State Great Khural passed amendments increasing the number of legislators from 76 to 126.

The elections are being conducted under a mixed electoral system, with 78 legislators elected through majority representation and 48 through proportional representation, according to the GEC.

The Asian country's parliament operates under a unicameral system with a four-year term.

