Mongolian President urges political parties to unite for national interests

Ulaanbaatar, July 1 Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Monday urged political parties and a coalition that won seats in parliamentary elections to forget disputes and divisions arising during the elections and to unite and work together for the national interests of the country.

Four parties, the ruling Mongolian People's Party, the Democratic Party, the Hun Party and the Civil Will-Green Party, and a coalition, the National Coalition, consisting of the Mongolian National Democratic Party and the Mongolian Green Party, won seats in the State Great Khural, the country's parliament, reports Xinhua news agency.

Khurelsukh made this call during a meeting with leaders of the parties and the coalition.

"You all should prioritise mutual understanding and look ahead to ensure and protect Mongolia's independence, security and national unity," he said.

Meanwhile, the Mongolian President issued a decree to schedule the first session of the new parliament on Tuesday.

