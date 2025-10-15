Mongolian President visits Akshardham temple in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 15 : Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Mongolia, visited Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi on Wednesday during his official visit to India.

He was accompanied by Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and other members of the delegation. The temple shared pictures of the visit on X.

The President was traditionally welcomed by senior swamis, offered prayers, and performed the sacred abhishek of Shri Neelkanth Varni, seeking peace, harmony, and the well-being of both nations.

During the visit, President Khurelsukh received a letter of blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, appreciating his visit and commending his leadership in promoting peace, compassion, and unity among the people of Mongolia.

Reflecting on the long-standing friendship between the two nations, the President said, "The bond between the people of India, serene and peaceful like the flow of the Ganges River, and the people of Mongolia, whose hearts are as vast as the Mongolian steppes, traces its origins back to the time of the Hunnu Empire."

The President was also presented with a mandir replica and a letter of blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, expressing admiration for his leadership and prayers for peace, prosperity, and India-Mongolia friendship.

He also praised the spiritual and cultural significance of the temple, saying, "Today, I am very delighted to visit this wonderful temple that reflects the spirituality, religion, way of life, traditions, history, and culture of the Indian people. It is truly a temple that is a symbol and expression of the Indian people's deep spirituality."

President Khurelsukh expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and peaceful experience at Akshardham and conveyed his appreciation to Mahant Swami Maharaj for the blessings, noting that such gestures further strengthen the cultural and spiritual ties between Mongolia and India.

The temple also said that the President admired the grandeur of Akshardham Mandir's architecture, reflected on the exquisite carvings of Gautama Buddha and Queen Maya's divine vision, and engaged in warm, spiritual dialogues with Gnanmunidas Swami and Divyamurtidas Swami.

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, who arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit, met Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the next decade of cooperation. President Ukhnaa also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and planted a sapling under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative with PM Modi.

