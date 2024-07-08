Mongolia's main opposition accepts ruling party's coalition govt proposal

Ulan Bator, July 8 Mongolia's main opposition, the Democratic Party (DP), has announced that it has agreed to form a coalition government with the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP).

The decision was made during an irregular meeting of the DP's National Policy Committee on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Members of the National Policy Committee decided to cooperate with the ruling party to consider the results of the regular elections of the State Great Khural (the country's parliament) and voter preferences while addressing pressing national development issues on our party's agenda," the DP said in a statement.

The MPP secured a narrow margin of victory in the parliamentary elections held on June 28, winning 68 of the 126 seats up for grabs, while the DP obtained 42 seats. The Hun Party, which translates to "Person" in Mongolian, secured eight seats, with the Civil Will-Green Party and the National Coalition each securing four seats.

The ruling party has proposed the formation of a coalition government with the DP and the Hun Party.

In May 2023, the State Great Khural passed amendments increasing the number of legislators from 76 to 126.

The elections were conducted under a mixed electoral system, with 78 legislators elected through majority representation and 48 through proportional representation.

The Asian country's parliament operates under a unicameral system with a four-year term.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor