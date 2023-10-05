Monika Khanna on 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di': 'I never got to play a Punjabi on screen'

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actress Monika Khanna is thrilled to play the pivotal role of Tejinder Kaur in the upcoming fiction show 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di', calling it a great opportunity for her as an actor.

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' is a high-octane drama that promises to captivate audiences with its powerful storyline and well written characters.

Monika's character Teji is a strong and respected woman, wielding significant influence and commanding authority in the Atwal house. She efficiently oversees all aspects of her household, from taking care of her in-laws to expanding her husband's business empire and political career.

The role she will play in all that transpires with Heer after marrying into the Atwal family will be interesting for viewers to watch.

Talking about the same, Monika said: "I believe this a great opportunity for me as an actor to challenge myself with Teji’s character because it is very different from what I have played in the past, so I am really excited about it."

"In fact, this is my first Punjabi show, although I am one in real life, I never got to play a Punjabi on screen. I hope I do justice to the delivery of my dialogues in my native language and live up to everyone’s expectations," shared Monika.

The actress further added: "There are many layers to my character, and I am sure the viewers will enjoy the drama my character will bring to the show. I'm ready to give it my 100 per cent and can't wait for the audience to watch me as Teji."

Produced by Dome Entertainment, the show is set to deliver a riveting narrative that will be filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Based in the princely state of Kapurthala, Punjab, the show follows the journey of Heer Grewal, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt landlord family. Her biggest priority is the well-being of her family.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family, making everyone wonder- Jisne maangi sabki khair… Waqt ne kiya hai…. kyun us se bair?

The show features actors -- Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta as the leads, portraying the role of Ranjha and Heer respectively.

'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' will premiere on Zee TV.

