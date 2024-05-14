Monkeypox case detected in South Africa

Johannesburg, May 14 The South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla has urged the people to be vigilant as the country has reported a laboratory-confirmed case of monkeypox disease, also known as Mpox.

The National Department of Health headed by Phaahla said on Monday that the case involves a 35-year-old male, who resides in the Gauteng province and tested positive on May 9, 2024.

The patient had no recent history of travelling, Xinhua news agency reported.

The case was first tested by Lancet Laboratory, one of the leading pathology laboratories in the country, and then confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which then alerted the department

"We urge the public to seek treatment as soon as they see symptoms of monkeypox," Health Department Spokesperson Foster Mohale told Xinhua news agency.

According to the department, Mpox is a rare viral infectious disease in humans caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV).

Although the virus is not highly transmissible from person to person, it has increased in global public health significance and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever.

The department also noted that Mpox presents with an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin.

The disease is rarely fatal and cases typically resolve within two to four weeks and most cases do not require hospital treatment, it added.

The last time South Africa recorded a monkeypox case was in August 2022 when there were cases across the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor