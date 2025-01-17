Monkeypox cases in Zambia hit seven

Lusaka, Jan 17 Zambia has confirmed three new monkeypox cases, bringing the total number to seven, authorities said.

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima said in a press briefing that the new cases were detected between January 10 and 16, with two cases from the capital city Lusaka, and one from the Copperbelt province.

The ministry has intensified investigations and contact tracing in the affected areas to control the spread of the disease, while also launching awareness campaigns in communities, said the minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

In October 2024, Zambia reported its first case of monkeypox, also known as mpox. It involved a Tanzanian national visiting the country.

Mpox is an infectious disease that can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle ache, back pain and low energy. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick.

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). It is an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the Poxviridae family, which includes variola, cowpox, vaccinia and other viruses. There are two distinct clades of the virus: clade I (with subclades Ia and Ib) and clade II (with subclades IIa and IIb).

A global outbreak of clade IIb began in 2022 and continues to this day, including in some African countries. There are also growing outbreaks of clades Ia and Ib affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other countries in Africa. As of August 2024, clade Ib has also been detected beyond Africa.

The natural reservoir of the virus is unknown, but various small mammals such as squirrels and monkeys are susceptible.

Mpox spreads from person to person mainly through close contact with someone who has mpox, including members of a household. Close contact includes skin-to-skin (such as touching or sex) and mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact (such as kissing), and it can also include being face-to-face with someone who has mpox (such as talking or breathing close to one another, which can generate infectious respiratory particles).

Mpox causes signs and symptoms which usually begin within a week but can start 1–21 days after exposure. Symptoms typically last 2–4 weeks but may last longer in someone with a weakened immune system.

