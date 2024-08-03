Monsoon alert: Karachi to receive heavy rainfall from August 4-7

Karachi [Pakistan], August 3 : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall in Karachi from August 4 to 7, Geo News reported.

After experiencing light rain and drizzle on Thursday and Friday, the city is expected to see more significant rain showers starting from Friday.

The effects of the monsoon system will appear starting from Friday (today) as light to torrential rain showers can take place in the port city, as per Geo News.

According to the weather department, the monsoon system will bring light to heavy rain, with some areas potentially receiving up to 100mm of rainfall.

The department has warned that most parts of the city can expect rainfall between 40mm to 60mm, with some areas possibly breaking records.

According to the weather office, the urban metropolis is also likely to experience rain showers on Saturday

Earlier, the PMD had forecast moderate to torrential rains in Karachi from August 3 to 5.

Moreover, heavy rain showers lashed different areas of Karachi on July 31, inundating the low-lying areas of the port city amid the prediction of more heavy showers.

Last night, various areas of Karachi, including Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Baldia Town, Defence, and North Karachi, experienced intermittent rain showers.

Parallel to this, the Met Office had predicted rain showers with lightning in different areas of Sindh as strong monsoon winds entering from Rajasthan and Arabian Sea are likely to influence the region from Friday (today).

It is also possible that Sindh's low-lying areas can be inundated due to the heavy rains. Moreover, Kirthar as well as rivers and nullahs present in the mountainous regions of Balochistan are at risk of flooding in case of heavy rains, as per the Met Office.

Apart from this, Daddu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Jamshoro may also face flash floods as a result of heavy rains, it added.

