Monsoon fury claims over 200 lives in Pakistan

Islamabad, July 20 Pakistan remains on high alert as the devastating impact of the ongoing monsoon season continues to claim lives and disrupt normalcy across the country.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 202 people have lost their lives since the start of the rainy season, with children accounting for nearly half of the fatalities.

Local media reported that 96 children are among the deceased, painting a grim and heartbreaking picture of the situation.

The province of Punjab has recorded the highest number of casualties, with 123 deaths reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has registered 40 deaths, followed by Sindh with 21, Balochistan with 16, and Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reporting one death each, reports leading Pakistani media outlet Geo News.

The range of causes behind these fatalities reflects the dangerous conditions across the region -- at least 118 people died in house collapses, 30 lost their lives in flash floods, while others perished due to drowning, lightning strikes, electrocution, and landslides.

As the torrential rains continue, the National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued impact-based weather alerts covering the entire nation.

These warnings highlight the growing threat of flash floods, urban inundation, and glacial lake outburst floods, and are expected to remain in effect until July 25.

Vulnerable districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad have been placed on high alert, with local authorities being urged to clear drainage systems and ensure that emergency response teams are on standby.

Forecasts suggest light to moderate rainfall through July 25, but risks remain high, especially for flash floods in the upper catchments of major rivers.

Low-lying and mountainous regions remain particularly vulnerable to flooding and associated disruptions, especially in transportation and infrastructure.

From July 21 to 24, a fresh spell of moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated to impact the central and upper parts of the country.

Affected areas include Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

These regions are likely to face urban flooding, particularly in metropolitan zones and low-lying neighbourhoods where water drainage infrastructure remains overwhelmed or non-functional.

Despite the rising death toll and repeated warnings, clogged drainage systems continue to plague several parts of the country.

Residents in various districts are grappling with severe waterlogging, which has significantly disrupted daily life and worsened public health risks.

Local authorities have come under criticism for their failure to adequately prepare or respond to the challenges posed by the monsoon, especially the urgent need to maintain drainage networks to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater during heavy spells.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor