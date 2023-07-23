Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan's Chitral

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], July 23 : Following the second day of floods in the Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hundreds of residents in low-lying areas were forced to evacuate, leaving behind their belongings and seek shelters on Saturday, The Express Tribune reported.

The overflowing river water damaged at least eight more houses and four commercial properties while the current swept away four motorcycles and several farm animals, among other possessions.

Additionally, Koghuzi Valley and Kari village were damaged and rendered inaccessible by the flood water, causing delays in rescue efforts. Moreover, a stretch of the Chitral-Booni Road at Nirdeth Gol near Chitral Town was also washed away, cutting off access to affected areas.

The inundation uprooted four giant poplar trees that had stood tall in the Chitral Fort for centuries and further caused damage to the fort as well, reported The Express Tribune.

Chitral district witnessed flash floods for the second consecutive day on Saturday with villages Danin, Kari and Ayun besides Koghuzi Valley inundated as the Yarkhun River swelled due to melting glaciers and snow.

Yesterday, Government Primary School Pewar and 18 other houses were submerged in the flood.

Moreover, as the flood caused infrastructural damage, thousands of acres of land, meadows and standing crops were crushed to mush while the canal system and roads were affected.

Amid the devastating situation, the local residents urged the district administration and provincial government to step in and provide emergency assistance, including tents and food supplies, to those stranded and affected by the disaster, The Express Tribune reported.

However, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alerts following forecasts from Pakistan's Meteorological Department of heavy rains between July 13 and 17 across most parts of the province.

Areas like Abbottabad, Chitral Upper and Lower, Dir Upper and Lower, Kohistan, and Torghar are expected to receive significant downpours and need proactive preparations.

These measures still fell short when it came to protecting the lives and property of local residents as the economic and infrastructural impact of the devastation is likely to be felt acutely in the following days, according to The Express Tribune.

