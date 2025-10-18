Montgomery County Shooting: 6 Injured in Crossfire Among Motorcycle Gangs in West Norriton Township

At least six people were injured outside a Wawa in Montgomery County, West Norriton Township in Pennsylvania state of US on Friday, October 17. The incident involved a rivalry between motorcycle gangs that led to crossfire.

The incident occurred at around 9.12 pm on Friday at the Wawa located along West Main Street near Trooper Road in West Norriton Township, according to 6 ABC news. Law enforcement and officers of Montgomery County are present at the scene.

Injured people were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. Details on their conditions have not been released by health authorities. "At this time, the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public," West Norriton Township Police issued a statement on the shooting incident.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. Anyone with informaiton on the incident is asked to call police.